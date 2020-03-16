March 16 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces.
They include:
-- James Madison, fourth president of the United States, in 1751
-- German physicist Georg Ohm, a pioneer in the study of electricity, in 1789
-- German doctor Josef Mengele, known as the "Angel of Death," in 1911
-- Former U.S. first lady Pat Nixon in 1912
-- Actor Mercedes McCambridge in 1916
-- Entertainer Jerry Lewis in 1926
-- Former U.S. Sen. Daniel Patrick Moynihan, D-N.Y., in 1927
-- Filmmaker Bernardo Bertolucci in 1940
-- Game-show host Chuck Woolery in 1941 (age 79)
-- Singer/songwriter Jerry Jeff Walker in 1942 (age 78)
-- Actor Erik Estrada in 1949 (age 71)
-- Actor Victor Garber in 1949 (age 71)
-- Actor Kate Nelligan in 1950 (age 70)
-- Actor Isabelle Huppert in 1953 (age 67)
-- Musician Nancy Wilson in 1954 (age 66)
-- Football Hall of Fame member Ozzie Newsome in 1956 (age 64)
-- Rapper Flavor Flav, born William Drayton Jr., in 1959 (age 61)
-- NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg in 1959 (age 61)
-- Singer/songwriter Patty Griffin in 1964 (age 56)
-- Film director Gore Verbinski in 1964 (age 56)
-- Actor Lauren Graham in 1967 (age 53)
-- Actor Alan Tudyk in 1971 (age 49)
-- Actor/model Brooke Burns in 1978 (age 42)
-- Actor Alexandra Daddario in 1986 (age 34)
-- Singer Jhene Aiko in 1988 (age 32)
-- Musician Wolfgang Van Halen in 1991 (age 29)