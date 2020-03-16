Erik Estrada attends the premiere of "CHIPS" at TCL Chinese Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on March 20, 2017. The actor turns 71 on March 16. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Alexandra Daddario attends the premiere of "The Layover" at the ArcLight Cinema Dome in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on August 23, 2017. The actor turns 34 on March 16.

March 16 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces.

They include:

-- James Madison, fourth president of the United States, in 1751

-- German physicist Georg Ohm, a pioneer in the study of electricity, in 1789

-- German doctor Josef Mengele, known as the "Angel of Death," in 1911

-- Former U.S. first lady Pat Nixon in 1912

-- Actor Mercedes McCambridge in 1916

-- Entertainer Jerry Lewis in 1926

-- Former U.S. Sen. Daniel Patrick Moynihan, D-N.Y., in 1927

-- Filmmaker Bernardo Bertolucci in 1940

-- Game-show host Chuck Woolery in 1941 (age 79)

-- Singer/songwriter Jerry Jeff Walker in 1942 (age 78)

-- Actor Erik Estrada in 1949 (age 71)

-- Actor Victor Garber in 1949 (age 71)

-- Actor Kate Nelligan in 1950 (age 70)

-- Actor Isabelle Huppert in 1953 (age 67)

-- Musician Nancy Wilson in 1954 (age 66)

-- Football Hall of Fame member Ozzie Newsome in 1956 (age 64)

-- Rapper Flavor Flav, born William Drayton Jr., in 1959 (age 61)

-- NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg in 1959 (age 61)

-- Singer/songwriter Patty Griffin in 1964 (age 56)

-- Film director Gore Verbinski in 1964 (age 56)

-- Actor Lauren Graham in 1967 (age 53)

-- Actor Alan Tudyk in 1971 (age 49)

-- Actor/model Brooke Burns in 1978 (age 42)

-- Actor Alexandra Daddario in 1986 (age 34)

-- Singer Jhene Aiko in 1988 (age 32)

-- Musician Wolfgang Van Halen in 1991 (age 29)