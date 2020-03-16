"The Falcon and the Winter Solider" star Anthony Mackie attends the 76th Venice Film Festival. Disney has halted production on all of its Marvel television projects due to COVID-19. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

"The Witcher" star Henry Cavill attends the premiere of "Mission: Impossible - Fallout." Production on Season 2 of the fantasy series has been halted due to COVID-19. File Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI | License Photo

Elton John on Monday postponed a number of U.S. tour dates amid COVID-19. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 16 (UPI) -- Elton John announced on Monday that he is postponing a number of concert dates in the U.S. amid COVID-19 concerns.

The music icon is postponing all dates between March 26 and May 2 of the North American leg of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour.

Those shows will be moved to 2021. All original tickets will be honored at rescheduled performances which will be announced at a later date. The Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour will return starting on May 22.

"I've had to take expert advice on this and cancel these shows because your health and safety are so much more important than coming to a concert at the time being," John said in a video message to fans.

iHeartRadio announced on Twitter Monday it is postponing the 2020 iHeartRadio Music Awards which were set to take place at Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on March 29.

iHeartRadio plans on rescheduling the event which will still be aired on Fox. Refunds will be given to ticketed guests.

Important update: The 2020 iHeartRadio Music Awards has been postponed. pic.twitter.com/d6sbngQHjU— iHeartRadio (@iHeartRadio) March 16, 2020

Production on Season 2 of Netflix's The Witcher has been delayed amid COVID-19 concerns.

The fantasy drama series will have its production halted for two weeks. The Witcher, made by Netflix, is filmed at Arborfield Studios in England.

Netflix will continue to pay the production crew while filming is suspended.

The Witcher is based on Andrzej Sapowski book series of the same name which was also previously adapted into a popular video game series. Henry Cavill stars as Geralt of Rivia, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer and Freya Allan as Ciri.

Marvel also also paused production on it's slate of upcoming Marvel television shows that will appear on the Disney+ streaming service. This includes The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, WandaVision and Loki.

The Falcon and the Winter Solider stars Anthony Mackie's Falcon as he becomes the new Captain America following Avengers: Endgame. Sebastian Stan as Winter Solider also stars. The show was filmed in Atlanta and Prague.

WandaVision stars Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff and Paul Bettany as Vision as the pair attempt to live a normal life together. Loki will once again feature Tom Hiddleston as the title character following Avengers: Endgame.

COVID-19 has also affected the production of DC's The Batman starring Robert Pattinson as the caped crusader and Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman and the third Jurassic World film Jurassic World: Dominion starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard.

The 40th annual Razzie Awards, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony and the Tribeca, PaleyFest, Coachella and South by Southwest festivals have also been canceled.