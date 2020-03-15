"Pose" star Billy Porter arrives for the Vanity Fair Oscar party in Beverly Hills on February 9. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

March 15 (UPI) -- The 40th annual Razzie Awards ceremony recognizing the worst in cinema was canceled, and dozens of TV and film productions were shut down this weekend.

"Tonight's live Razzie ceremony had to be canceled/postponed because the Mayor of Los Angeles shut down all city-owned venues where more than 50 people could gather, including our site, The Barnsdall Theatre," John Wilson, organizer of the Razzies, said in a statement on Saturday.

No new date has been announced yet.

Nominations were announced in February. Cats, Rambo: Last Blood and A Madea Family Funeral tied with eight nods apiece.

The Razzies was the latest event canceled or postponed due to concerns about the COVID-19 virus outbreak.

Earlier this month, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony and the Tribeca, PaleyFest, Coachella and South by Southwest festivals were scrapped, and most cultural institutions -- including Broadway theaters, concert venues, museums and Disney theme parks -- have closed their doors.

Variety reported the superhero movie The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz, will take a two-week break and The Hollywood Reporter said work has also stopped on Jurassic World: Dominion, featuring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard.

TV shows Empire, Pose, Queen of the South, The Resident and American Housewife have been put on hiatus, too, according to Deadline.com.

The Late Late Show with James Corden and The Talk have also gone dark.

Most other chat and programs, including The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Ellen DeGeneres Show , The Wendy Williams Show and Late Night with Seth Meyers, were suspended last week after initially trying to go on with no studio audiences.