Ansel Elgort arrives on the red carpet for the 90th annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on March 4. The actor turns 26 on March 14.

Grace Park attends Entertainment Weekly's Comic-Con Bash held at Float, Hard Rock Hotel in San Diego on July 22, 2017. The actor turns 46 on March 14.

March 14 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces.

They include:

-- Austrian composer Johann Strauss Sr. in 1804

-- Thomas Marshall, U.S. vice president under Woodrow Wilson, in 1854

-- Jonathan Luther Jones, railroad engineer who was the hero of the ballad "Casey Jones," in 1863

-- Physicist Albert Einstein in 1879

-- Cartoonist Hank Ketcham in 1920

-- Photographer Diane Arbus in 1923

-- Astronaut Frank Borman in 1928 (age 92)

-- Actor Michael Caine in 1933 (age 87)

-- Composer Quincy Jones in 1933 (age 87)

-- Astronaut Eugene Cernan in 1934

-- Golf Hall of Fame member Bob Charles in 1936 (age 84)

-- Singer Michael Martin Murphey in 1945 (age 75)

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Wes Unseld in 1946 (age 74)

-- Comedian Billy Crystal in 1948 (age 72)

-- Prince Albert II of Monaco in 1958 (age 62)

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Kirby Puckett in 1960

-- Actor Grace Park in 1974 (age 46)

-- Actor Daniel Gillies in 1976 (age 44)

-- Actor Jamie Bell in 1986 (age 34)

-- NBA star Stephen Curry in 1988 (age 32)

-- Actor Ansel Elgort in 1994 (age 26)

-- U.S. Olympic gold gymnast Simone Biles in 1997 (age 23)