William H. Macy attends the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in California on January 6, 2019. The actor turns 70 on March 13. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 13 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces.

They include:

-- Pope Innocent XII in 1615

-- English chemist Joseph Priestley, the discoverer of oxygen, in 1733

-- U.S. first lady Abigail Fillmore in 1798

-- Astronomer Percival Lowell in 1855

-- Publisher Walter Annenberg in 1908

-- L. Ron Hubbard, science fiction writer and founder of the Church of Scientology, in 1911

-- Former CIA Director William Casey in 1913

-- Cartoonist Al Jaffee in 1921 (age 99)

-- Helen "Callaghan" Candaele Saint Aubin, known as the "Ted Williams of women's baseball," in 1923

-- Singer/songwriter Neil Sedaka in 1939 (age 81)

-- Actor William H. Macy in 1950 (age 70)

-- Political commentator Charles Krauthammer in 1950

-- Actor Dana Delany in 1956 (age 64)

-- Musician Adam Clayton, U2 bass player, in 1960 (age 60)

-- Actor Annabeth Gish in 1971 (age 49)

-- Actor/rapper Common, born Lonnie Rashid Lynn Jr., in 1972 (age 48)

-- Metal singer David Draiman in 1973 (age 47)

-- Actor Danny Masterson in 1976 (age 44)

-- Actor Noel Fisher in 1984 (age 36)

-- Actor Emile Hirsch in 1985 (age 35)

-- Actor Harry Melling in 1989 (age 31)

-- Journalist/model Peaches Geldof in 1989

-- Actor Kaya Scodelario in 1992 (age 28)

-- Actor George MacKay in 1992 (age 28)

-- U.S. Olympic gold alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin in 1995 (age 25)