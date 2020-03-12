"The Late Late Show" with James Corden is one of many TV shows suspending live studio audiences as a coronavirus precaution. Photo courtesy by CBS

March 12 (UPI) -- Talk shows The Late Late Show with James Cordon, Jimmy Kimmel Live, The Talk, The View, Lights Out and Tosh.0 are canceling their studio audiences due to concerns over the coronavirus spread. Pop's tapings of One Day at a Time and MTV's Ridiculousness will also go without audiences.

"Out of an abundance of caution, The Late Late Show with James Corden and The Talk will forego their live studio audiences beginning Monday, March 16," CBS told UPI in a statement. "At this time, no disruptions to the on-air schedules are expected."

Likewise, ABC issued a statement. "As a precautionary measure, we have decided to temporarily suspend the live audience for Jimmy Kimmel Live! beginning Monday, March 16," the statement read. "The show will continue to film as scheduled and air dates will not be affected."

The Hollywood Reporter reports One Day at a Time taped without an audience beginning Tuesday and Ridiculousness began taping without an audience Thursday. Variety reports Conan is on hiatus for two weeks.

On Wednesday, New York based talk shows The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Late Night with Seth Meyers, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, Watch What Happens Live and The Greg Gutfeld Show made the same decision.

TBS provided Bee's statement, that she would "do the show in front of a mirror, which I actually prefer. Despite the efforts being taken, we still have heard from Sean Spicer that tonight's taping 'was the largest audience ever to witness a [taping of Full Frontal], period, both in person and around the globe.' Wow!"

TVLine reports daytime talk shows Live with Kelly and Ryan, The Tamron Hall Show, The View, Rachael Ray and The Wendy Williams Show began taping without an in-studio audience Wednesday.

Game shows Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy suspended their audience tapings Monday according to the Los Angeles Times. Sunday's Democratic debate will also occur with no audience.