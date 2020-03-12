The release of "A Quiet Place Part II" has been moved from March 20 to an unspecified future date due to the coronavirus outbreak and several award shows have been canceled. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 12 (UPI) -- The Juno Awards, CinemaCon and the GLAAD Media Awards have been canceled amid public health concerns about the COVID-19 virus.

The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences announced Thursday on Twitter that the Juno Awards, an annual awards show celebrating Canadian musical artists, will no longer take place Sunday in Saskatoon, Canada. Juno Week activities are also canceled.

"We are devastated to cancel this national celebration of music, but at this time of global uncertainty, the health, safety and well-being of all Canadians must stand at the forefront of any decisions that impact our communities," the academy said.

The academy said it will explore alternative options to honor this year's winners and special award recipients.

The 2020 JUNO Awards have been cancelled. pic.twitter.com/eVvT3KUT8D— The JUNO Awards (@TheJUNOAwards) March 12, 2020

The National Association of Theatre Owners said Wednesday on Twitter that CinemaCon, an annual convention for motion picture exhibitors, distributors and industry partners, is canceled this year due to the coronavirus outbreak. The convention was to take place March 30-April 2 in Las Vegas.

"It is with great regret we are announcing the cancellation of #CinemaCon 2020," the association wrote. "While local outbreaks vary widely in severity, the global circumstances make it impossible for us to mount the show that our attendees have come to expect."

It is with great regret we are announcing the cancellation of #CinemaCon 2020. Each spring, motion picture exhibitors, distributors and industry partners from around the world meet in Las Vegas to share information and celebrate the moviegoing experience.#10YearCountdown 1/5— CinemaCon (@CinemaCon) March 12, 2020

GLAAD announced Wednesday on Twitter that the GLAAD Media Awards, an annual awards show celebrating the representation of the LGBTQ community in media, will no longer take place March 19 in New York City.

"Given our long-standing commitment to the safety of our members, sponsors, and guests, the #GLAADawards will no longer take place on March 19th in New York City," the organization wrote.

GLAAD said it will honor producer Ryan Murphy and actress Judith Light at another time. Murphy was to receive the Vito Russo Award, while Light was to be honored with the Excellence in Media Award.

Given our long-standing commitment to the safety of our members, sponsors, and guests, the #GLAADawards will no longer take place on March 19th in New York City. https://t.co/ejJssOK7az— GLAAD (@glaad) March 11, 2020

Several other events in the entertainment industry were postponed Wednesday, including PaleyFest, which was to take place March 13-22 in Los Angeles. Adam Sandler pushed back the March dates of his comedy tour, while the release of A Quiet Place Part II has been moved from March 20 to an unspecified future date.

Also canceled is the E3 video game conference. SXSW music festival was canceled last week, while organizers announced this week that Coachella music festival will be postponed until October.

On Monday, singer Miley Cyrus canceled her Friday show in Australia for bushfire relief due to travel recommendations surrounding the coronavirus, but said she will still make a donation to victims. Musical artists BTS, Green Day, Ciara, Mariah Carey and Louis Tomlinson have also canceled or rescheduled shows.

In Hollywood, the American Film Institute postponed its planned tribute to actress Julie Andrews, while the release date of the new James Bond movie, No Time to Die, was pushed back from April to November.

In addition, celebrity couple Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson announced Wednesday that they tested positive for COVID-19 and are being quarantined in Australia.