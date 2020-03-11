March 11 (UPI) -- Justin Timberlake says he once broke into Alcatraz with his 'N Sync bandmate Joey Fatone.

The 39-year-old singer recalled on Wednesday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show how he snuck into Alcatraz, a former maximum security federal penitentiary, with Fatone during their time in 'N Sync.

"I accidentally broke into Alcatraz one time," Timberlake said. "I was in a group called 'N Sync ... we were shooting a video in the redwoods, outside of San Francisco. We ended up shooting this one scene on this pier directly across from Alcatraz."

"At that time, I was watching The Untouchables over and over again. I was obsessed with the fact that Al Capone, they put him Alcatraz," he explained. "I said, 'Who wants to go see Alcatraz with me?'"

Timberlake said he and Fatone offered to take photos with fire department members on the video's set in exchange for a visit to Alcatraz. The fire department members took Timberlake and Fatone to Alcatraz Island via their official department boat.

"We get over there [and] we realize that on the mainland, you're supposed to buy your tickets and then get on the ferry. We get to the main gate and they're like, 'Tickets please,'" Timberlake said. "We ended up sort of sneaking in, and getting the earphones and weaving our way into one of the tour groups."

"By the time we got halfway through, we had just gotten to Al Capone's cell. I get a tap on the shoulder and they're like, 'Come with me,'" he recalled. "I was like, 'Joe, we are gonna go down in history as the dumbest people ever. We got caught breaking into a prison.'"

On Ellen, Timberlake also discussed how he bruised his vocal chord and couldn't talk for more than three weeks. He and host Ellen DeGeneres had a "silent conversation" using facial expressions.

Timberlake returns as the voice of Branch in the new movie Trolls World Tour, a sequel to Trolls (2016). The film opens in theaters April 10, and released a new trailer featuring different genres of music last week.

Timberlake and SZA released the new song "The Other Side" in February. The song appears on the Trolls World Tour soundtrack.