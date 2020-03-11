March 11 (UPI) -- Cooper Hefner and Scarlett Byrne are expecting their first child together.

Hefner, 28, the son of late Playboy founder Hugh Hefner, and Byrne, 29, an actress known for the Harry Potter films, announced the news Tuesday on Instagram.

Hefner shared a photo of Byrne that shows the actress' baby bump and a video of himself and Byrne walking on a beach.

"Scarlett and I have been blessed with wonderful news we are ecstatic to share. This summer we will be welcoming a new member to the family. The two of us could not be happier as we wait for the arrival of our little one," he captioned the post.

Byrne also posted photos on her own account.

"Cooper and I are delighted to share that we have a little one on the way. Our hearts are filled with gratitude and joy, and the two of us can't wait to meet the newest little Hefner," she wrote.

Hefner and Byrne married at a courthouse wedding in November. The couple plan to celebrate with family and friends at a future celebration.

"Scarlett and I have made it officially legal and the two of us could not be happier," Hefner said on Instagram at the time. "Cheers to a life full of love, happiness, adventures, and great purpose, Mrs. Hefner."

Hefner is the younger son of Hugh Hefner and model Kimberley Conrad. He previously served as chief creative officer and chief of global partnerships at Playboy, and founded the media companies Hop and Hefner Media Corporation.

Byrne played Pansy Parkinson in the Harry Potter movies. She is also known for portraying Lexi Glass-Mason on Falling Skies and Nora Hildegard on The Vampire Diaries.