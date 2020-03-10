March 10 (UPI) -- Niall Horan says his new album, Heartbreak Weather, is a "concept album" about a breakup.

The 26-year-old singer discussed the album, scheduled for release Friday, during Monday's episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden.

Horan said Heartbreak Weather tells the story of a breakup from various perspectives.

"I tried to tell a story throughout the track listing," the star said. "The first thing I ever wrote down when I started writing the album was the title, Heartbreak Weather. I was like, how do I turn this into a concept album, instead of every song that I sit down to write be about me?"

"Breakup albums can be very, like, 'I'm so sad. It's all about me. My side of things.' This time I was trying to write from the different angles, from the other person's angle, from people looking in potentially, that kind of thing," he added. "And the weather, I was correlating to different feelings that you would have as you come out of a breakup."

Horan said his idea for Heartbreak Weather stemmed from his own heartbreak.

"I wrote a song called "Put a Little Love on Me," the first song, and it's a ballad and it's sad. And then from there, I was just kind of weaving my way around the concept," he said.

Horan split from actress Hailee Steinfeld in 2018 after several months of dating. Steinfeld released the breakup song "Wrong Direction," thought to be about Horan, in December.

On The Late Late Show, Horan performed "Nice to Meet Ya," the lead single from Heartbreak Weather.

Horan came to fame with the British boy band One Direction and released his debut solo album, Flicker, in 2017. He watched a video of One Direction's first X-Factor performance during his visit to The Late Late Show.