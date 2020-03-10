March 10 (UPI) -- Mandy Moore says it's "pretty dreamy" to be part of such a musical household.

The 35-year-old singer and actress discussed her husband, musician Taylor Goldsmith, and their singing cat Fig during Tuesday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Moore released the new album Silver Landings last week, while Goldsmith is the frontman of the folk rock band Dawes.

Moore said she and Goldsmith often play music or sing around the house.

"It's pretty dreamy," she said. "He always is playing the piano or playing guitar."

Moore said she and Goldsmith changed their cat's name to Figaro on the advice of a pet psychic. She said their pet has started "singing" along with them since.

"Truly, any time I start singing or Taylor sings, especially when we harmonize -- he could be on the other side of the house, fast asleep -- and it's like, suddenly he's up on the piano with us. And he sings -- well, he meows," Moore said.

"It's pretty sweet," she added. "We have, like, a little vocal trio."

Silver Landings is Moore's first new album in over 10 years. She co-wrote the album with Goldsmith and music producer Mike Viola.

"I wrote the whole record with my husband, Taylor, and my best friend Mike, both of whom are in my band," Moore said. "We wrote the whole record together over the course of the last year, and here we are!"

Moore said she's excited to promote Silver Landings on her first tour in 13 years, despite concerns about coronavirus.

"I know, it's sort of precarious timing. Hopefully everything will unfold the way it's supposed to, because I miss performing," she said. "I miss being on stage. I miss the adrenaline of performing live and having a band behind me."

Moore performed "Save a Little for Yourself" on Ellen.

Moore plays Rebecca Pearson on This is Us, which is in its fourth season on NBC. She revisited her audition tape for the show in February after the characters opened a time capsule in the series.