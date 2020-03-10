March 10 (UPI) -- Brothers and professional dancers Maks Chmerkovskiy and Val Chmerkovskiy are going on tour in 2020.

Maks, 40, and Val, 33, shared plans Tuesday on Good Morning America for the Maks and Val Live 2020: Motion Pictures Tour dance tour featuring their respective wives and fellow Dancing with the Stars pros, Peta Murgatroyd and Jenna Johnson.

"We are bringing this incredible family on the road," Maks, who married Murgatroyd in 2017, said. "We're excited to announce that we're going on tour this summer, the four of us this time."

The Motion Pictures tour is inspired by classic films and other movies.

"This time, we're telling stories through films," Val, who married Johnson in April 2019, said. "It's a narrative that's original but is gonna use the backdrop of classic movies that we all love and grew up on. Not necessarily just dance films, but films that never had dance. Imagine if The Godfather had a dance scene, and putting that on stage."

The Motion Pictures tour begins June 11 in Greensboro, N.C., and ends Aug. 16 in Bethlehem, Pa. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday.

Maks shared a poster for the tour Tuesday on Instagram.

"Finally!!! The fam is going on tour and Pre-sale starts NOW!" he captioned the post.

Maks appeared as a pro in 17 seasons of Dancing with the Stars, and was last partnered with Vanessa Lachey in Season 25. Val, Murgatroyd and Johnson most recently appeared as pros in Season 28, which ended in November.