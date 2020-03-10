Steve Kazee from "Once," winner of "Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical, poses for photographers during the 66th Annual Tony Awards in 2012 in New York City. File Photo by Monika Graff/UPI | License Photo

Jenna Dewan has given birth to her second child. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 10 (UPI) -- Television personality Jenna Dewan and her fiance, Broadway star Steve Kazee, have welcomed their first child together, a son.

"And just like that, our hearts exploded into all of eternity and beyond. Welcome to the world you little angel! Callum Michael Rebel Kazee 3/6/20," the former World of Dance host captioned a black-and-white photo of her cradling her sleeping newborn in a hospital bed.

Kazee also shared a photo of him holding his son's tiny foot.

"In an instant our universe burst wide open and nothing would ever be the same. Welcome to earth star child. Callum Michael Rebel Kazee 3/6/20," the Once actor wrote in his post.

Dewan, 39, and Kazee, 44, have been dating since fall 2018. The couple announced their engagement last month.

Dewan also has a 6-year-old daughter, Everly, with her ex-husband, actor Channing Tatum.