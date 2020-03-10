March 10 (UPI) -- Grey's Anatomy star Camilla Luddington is going to be a mom of two.

The 36-year-old actress is expecting her second child with her husband, actor Matthew Alan.

Luddington shared the news alongside a photo of her baby bump Monday on Instagram. The picture shows Luddington posing with a person dressed up as the Disney princess Cinderella.

"Me: 'I'm just gonna do a super casual pregnancy announcement.' Also me: 'I NEED PRINCESSES!!!!!!'" she captioned the post. "Okay so... Matt and I are so happy to fiiiiinally post after months of 'hiding' that i am pregnant!"

Luddington and Alan married in August and have a 2-year-old daughter, Hayden.

"We are beyond excited to add to our little family and give Hayden a sibling," Luddington said. "And yes, I've been away a lot from social media the past few months because OMGGGG the exhaustion and OMGGGGGG the morning (read: alllllll day) sickness."

Luddington said she's been sick while filming Grey's Anatomy but is grateful to be expecting.

"But in all seriousness, we feel so lucky and I can't wait to bring you guys along for the remaining months of this baby #2 journey!" she said.

Luddington's Grey's Anatomy co-star Kelly McCreary and show alums Alex Blue Davis, Matthew Morrison and Bethany Joy Lenz were among those to congratulate Luddington in the comments.

"So amazing!! Congrats my friend," Morrison wrote.

"Ahhhh congratulations!!! Xoxo," Lenz said.

Luddington plays Jo Karev on Grey's Anatomy, which is in its 16th season on ABC. The show said goodbye to Alex Karev, played by Justin Chambers, last week.