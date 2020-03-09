March 9 (UPI) -- The road to WrestleMania 36 continued at WWE Elimination Chamber where Shayna Baszler put on an impressive performance to earn her place at the showcase of the immortals.

Baszler competed inside the Elimination Chamber against Natalya, Asuka, Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan on Sunday for the chance to face Becky Lynch for the Raw Women's Championship at WrestleMania 36 on April 5.

Natalya and Riott started things off with Logan entering the match in third. Everything changed once Baszler was released into the chamber as The Queen of Spades made Riott and Logan quickly tap out to the Kirifuda Clutch.

Baszler, a two-time NXT Women's Champion, slammed a Chamber pod door multiple times into Natalya until she was also placed into the Kirifuda Clutch and eliminated. Baszler waited in the ring and taunted Asuka and Morgan until it was their time to enter the match.

Morgan was up next and despite getting in some early offense, also quickly fell to Baszler and her dreaded submission hold. Asuka was the last to enter and put up a more valiant effort against Baszler.

Asuka was able to put Baszler into the Asuka Lock but she escaped, and focused on The Empress of Tomorrow's injured wrist. Baszler then eliminated Asuka with the Kirifuda Clutch, setting up an epic confrontation with Lynch at WrestleMania 36.

The second Elimination Chamber match of the night featured The Miz and John Morrison defending their SmackDown Tag Team Championships against Kofi Kingston and Big E of The New Day, The Usos, Otis and Tucker of Heavy Machinery, Gran Metalik and Lince Dorado of Lucha House Party and Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode who had previously earned the right to enter the match last.

The Usos and The New Day started the bout off followed by Lucha House Party, Heavy Machinery and The Miz and Morrison. Dorado would take all the teams out by climbing to the top of the chamber of then performing a Shooting Star Press.

Heavy Machinery would eliminate Lucha House Party and waited for Ziggler and Roode's pod to open. Otis has wanted to get his hands on Ziggler after The Showoff took over his Valentine's Day date with Mandy Rose. Otis, after it finally looked like he could fight Ziggler, charged at his rival but crashed through a pod into the outside ring area.

Tucker, left alone, was then eliminated by Ziggler and Roode. The New Day and Usos both attacked Ziggler and Roode before they were eliminated. The New Day and Usos briefly joined forces to battle the champions before they turned on each other.

Miz and Morrison pinned a hurt Kingston who jumped from the top of a pod and then eliminated The Usos by having The Miz use the ropes to gain leverage during a pinning attempt. The Miz and Morrison will be heading to WrestleMania as Smackdown Tag Team Champions.

AJ Styles faced off against Aleister Black in a No Disqualification Match. The Phenomenal One had help from his O.C. partners Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson who watched the match from ringside.

The highly-competitive match featured the use of kendo sticks, tables and steel chairs. Anderson and Gallows eventually entered the ring and took out Black with a Magic Killer. The pair held Black up for Styles to deliver a Phenomenal Forearm until the lights in the arena went out.

The Undertaker then appeared and was choking Anderson and Gallows. Styles went for the Phenomenal Forearm, but he was caught by The Deadman who then proceeded to unleash a Chokeslam.

Black took advantage of the situation and nailed Styles with the Black Mass to win the match.

Other moments from Elimination Chamber included The Viking Raiders defeating Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins; Daniel Bryan defeating Drew Gulak; United States Champion Andrade successfully defending his title against Humberto Carrillo; Raw Tag Team Champions The Street Profits successfully defending their titles against Seth Rollins and Murphy due to interference from Kevin Owens; and Sami Zayn, Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro defeating Braun Strowman with Zayn becoming the new Intercontinental Champion.