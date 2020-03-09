Zedd (L) and Katy Perry arrive for the sixth annual iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles on March 14. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Orlando Bloom (R) and his fiancee, singer Katy Perry, attend the premiere of his new show "Carnival Row" in Los Angeles on August 21. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Katy Perry is mourning the death and celebrating the life of her grandmother, Ann Pearl Hudson. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 9 (UPI) -- Pop music star Katy Perry announced the death of her paternal grandmother Ann Pearl Hudson on Instagram Monday.

"A lot of what I am is because of my father... and he is because of her. She started it all, as she used to remind us and I'm so grateful she did," Perry wrote.

Her post included several photos of her with her grandmother, as well as a brief video of them saying, "I love you," to each other.

"Family... is there to show us what love can be... sometimes that journey of finding the love is tough to get to AND through but if you can open your heart and let the light lead the way you will find that incomparable love. Ann Pearl Hudson was a fighter. She survived the Great Depression, raised 3 kids on her own as a seamstress, making G strings for showgirls and other such characters in Vegas," Perry added.

"She was always authentically herself, funny and full of all the sweet cozy things you think of when you think of grandmas. She gave me crisp dollar bills in hallmark cards, she let us eat her favorite almond cookies from the 99 cent store while we asked questions about the different fans she had on display on her walls. She was a wonderful grandma and I will forever carry some of her in me."

Perry announced last week that she is expecting her first child with her fiance, actor Orlando Bloom.

Her fellow American Idol judges -- Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie -- wished them well in a message posted on Bryan's Twitter account Sunday.

"Congrats @katyperry and Orlando Bloom We're looking forward to adding a 4th judge to the family. @AmericanIdol #AmericanIdol," read the caption for a video of Bryan and Richie wishing Perry well.

"Can't wait for Uncle @LionelRichie and Uncle @LukeBryanOnline to teach my kid how to shop til they drop, and then tie a fishing hook #AmericanIdol," Perry tweeted.