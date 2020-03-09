Oscar Isaac attends the premiere of "Annihilation" at the Regency Village Theatre in the Westwood section of Los Angeles on February 13, 2018. The actor turns 41 on March 9. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 9 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces.

They include:

-- Explorer Amerigo Vespucci in 1454

-- Leland Stanford, railroad builder and founder of California's Stanford University, in 1824

-- English novelist/poet Victoria Sackville-West in 1892

-- Composer Samuel Barber in 1910

-- Detective novelist Mickey Spillane in 1918

-- Actor Joyce Van Patten in 1934 (age 86)

-- Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin, the first man in space, in 1934

-- Country singer Mickey Gilley in 1936 (age 84)

-- Actor Raul Julia in 1940

-- Actor Trish Van Devere in 1941 (age 79)

-- Rock 'n' roll singer Mark Lindsay in 1942 (age 78)

-- Former world chess champion Bobby Fischer in 1943

-- Rock musician Robin Trower in 1945 (age 75)

-- Actor Linda Fiorentino in 1960 (age 60)

-- Actor Juliette Binoche in 1964 (age 56)

-- Actor Emmanuel Lewis in 1971 (age 49)

-- Actor Oscar Isaac in 1979 (age 41)

-- Actor Matthew Gray Gubler in 1980 (age 40)

-- Olympic gold medal skier Julia Mancuso in 1984 (age 36)

-- Actor Brittany Snow in 1986 (age 34)

-- Rapper/actor Bow Wow,born Shad Gregory Moss, in 1987 (age 33)

-- Actor Cierra Ramirez in 1995 (age 25)