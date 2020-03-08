March 8 (UPI) -- So You Think You Can Dance Season 3 runner-up Danny Tidwell has died in a car crash, his family said this weekend. He was 35.

His brother, choreographer Travis Wall, posted on Instagram Saturday, "My heart is broken.

"Yesterday I lost a brother. And we all lost a gift. I'm not ready. But I never think I will be. Because I can't believe this is real. I can't believe you're gone. You were more than my brother. You were my inspiration. I idolized you growing up," Wall, a runner-up on the second season of the Fox show, wrote.

"Wanted to dance just like you. Wanted to be you! I wish I could jump in your arms again like we used to when we were kids and onstage dancing. We will all remember the joy and passion you brought to everyone you came in contact with through out your journey. A journey cut to short. You are a legend. And I love you so much Danny. Rest In Peace my brother. I can't believe I'm even typing this . Please pray for my mom and my family during this difficult time."

Tidwell's husband, journalist David Benaym, also mourned his death on Instagram.

"I'm devastated that my Danny, the love of my life, my beloved friend, the artist, the talented angel, fierce mind, legendary dancer, my now late husband, Danny Tidwell died last night in a car crash while his friend was driving him home from work," Benaym said Saturday.

"We were so lucky to have him, life was so challenging for him. But he was a warrior, and he came back standing, always. We loved each other so much, he was and always will be family. He made me the happiest for so many years."