The SXSW Film, Interactive and Music Festival is facing cancellations out of fear that the coronavirus could spread at such a large public gathering. Photo courtesy of SXSW

March 5 (UPI) -- WarnerMedia is the latest company to pull out of the South by Southwest film, interactive and music festival in Austin citing concern over the coronavirus outbreak. SXSW runs March 13 to 22 in Austin, Texas.

"As a precaution, WarnerMedia has decided it best not to move forward with activations at SXSW," WarnerMedia said in a statement to media and a tweet. "We look forward to seeing everyone in Austin next year."

A WarnerMedia spokesperson told UPI via e-mail that they are canceling parties and panels, but would still provide films if the festival wants to move forward with the screenings. One such panel would have included Bob Greenblatt, Michael Kassan, Damon Lindelof, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross.

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed Wednesday that Netflix, Apple and Facebook were canceling SXSW plans. Twitter also canceled CEO Jack Dorsey's keynote address and the activation #Twitterhouse. Netflix pulled five films from screening at SXSW and a March 15 panel #BlackExcellence with Kenya Barris and Rashida Jones.

Apple was planning to screen Boys State, Beastie Boys' Story, Central Park and Home and hold a panel with Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon for Little America.

Texas reported its first COVID-19 case on Wednesday. Fifteen states have confirmed cases including 13 cases in New York and one in New Jersey. The CDC reports 129 Americans having contracted the disease. Johns Hopkins reports 177.

Eleven Americans have died from COVID-19, all in Seattle, Wash. The World Health Organization reported 2,213 new cases Wednesday with a worldwide total of 93,090 cases. 80,422 cases are in China.

A Change.org petition asking SXSW to cancel the festival for safety considerations has over 50,000 signatures.

Other public events like Miami's Ultra Music Festival, are postponing due to fear of spreading the virus. On Wednesday, MGM and EON Productions postponed the release of the James Bond film No Time to Die due to concerns about millions of viewers gathering in movie theaters.