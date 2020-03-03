Jessica Biel attends the 23rd annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, Calif., on January 11, 2018. The actor turns 38 on March 3. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Ira Glass arrives in the press room at the 76th Annual Peabody Awards Ceremony at Cipriani, Wall Street on May 20, 2017, in New York City. The radio host turns 61 on March 3. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Julie Bowen arrives for the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on September 17, 2017. The actor turns 50 on March 3. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

March 3 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces.

They include:

-- English poet Edmund Waller in 1606

-- Industrialist George Pullman, inventor of the railway sleeping car, in 1831

-- Telephone inventor Alexander Graham Bell in 1847

-- Charles Ponzi, convicted of fraud for a pyramid scheme that bears his name, in 1882

-- Movie star Jean Harlow in 1911

-- Actor James "Scotty" Doohan in 1920

-- Musician Arthel Lane "Doc" Watson in 1923

-- Lee Radziwill, sister of Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, in 1933

-- Filmmaker George Miller in 1945 (age 75)

-- Author Ron Chernow in 1949 (age 71)

-- Actor Miranda Richardson in 1958 (age 62)

-- Radio show host Ira Glass in 1959 (age 61)

-- Football star Herschel Walker, 1982 Heisman Trophy winner, in 1962 (age 58)

-- Olympic gold medal heptathlete Jackie Joyner-Kersee in 1962 (age 58)

-- Actor Julie Bowen in 1970 (age 50)

-- Actor David Faustino in 1974 (age 46)

-- Celebrity baker Buddy Valastro in 1977 (age 43)

-- Actor Jessica Biel in 1982 (age 38)

-- Singer Camila Cabello in 1997 (age 23)

-- Actor Thomas Barbusca in 2003 (age 17)