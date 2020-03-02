March 2 (UPI) -- Netflix is a Joke Fest, a new comedy festival hosted by the streaming service Netflix, is coming in 2020.

Netflix shared plans for the festival in a press release Monday, describing the event as a "star-studded celebration of comedy" featuring Ali Wong, Dave Chappelle, Kevin Hart and other acts.

The festival will take place April 27-May 3 in Los Angeles and feature live stand-up shows, special events and activations with comedians from around the world. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. PT, with pre-sales to begin March 3.

"It's our honor to transform LA for one week into the funniest place on earth," Netflix CCO Ted Sarandos said. "This festival is a unique celebration of the art of comedy, and the role it plays in reflecting our lives and defining culture."

The inaugural festival will take place across over 20 venues in Los Angeles. Amy Schumer, Bill Burr, David Letterman, Jamie Foxx, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, and Martin Lawrence are among the other performers.

Events include The Hall: Honoring the Greats of Stand-Up, a hall of fame tribute to George Carlin, Richard Pryor, Joan Rivers and Robin Williams, featuring Chappelle, Hart, Rock, Billy Crystal, Whoopi Goldberg, Jerry Seinfeld, Sarah Silverman and Wanda Sykes. The event will be filmed May 3 at the Ace Theater and air on Netflix later in May.

In addition, Stand Out, an event celebrating LGBTQ comedians, will feature headlining performances from Alan Carr, Hannah Gadsby, Margaret Cho, Rosie O'Donnell, Sandra Bernhard and Wanda Sykes. The event will be filmed at the Greek Theatre.

Letterman, Foxx, Schumer, Lawrence, and Fonda and Tomlin will also perform shows that are recorded to air later on Netflix.