March 2 (UPI) -- A free playable demo for Final Fantasy VII Remake was released Monday for the PlayStation 4.

Fans will get to try out the highly anticipated title for the fist time by downloading the demo from the PlayStation Store.

The demo covers Final Fantasy VII Remake's first mission as Cloud Strife and Barret Wallace attempt to fight back against the evil Shinra Electric Power Company by destroying Mako Reactor 1.

Players will get to take on the Scorpion Sentinel which serves as the first boss of the game and will have to escape from Shinra's complex before it blows up.

The demo will also introduce the game's battle system which combines real-time action and menu-based commands. Players who prefer strategy over action can switch the gameplay to Classic Mode.

Final Fantasy VII Remake will be released for the PlayStation 4 on April 10.

Final Fantasy VII Remake is a recreation and reimagining of the original Final Fantasy VII, which was released for the first PlayStation in 1997. The new game will focus on events that happened in the sprawling city of Midgar, with more sequels planned to finish the story.