Bryce Dallas Howard answers questions at a press conference after being honored as the Harvard University Hasty Pudding Theatricals 2019 Woman of the Year at Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass., on January 31, 2019. She turns 39 on March 2. File Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

Rebel Wilson arrives for the 92nd annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on February 9. The actor turns 40 on March 2. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 2 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces.

They include:

-- Pope Adrian VI in 1459

-- Statesman DeWitt Clinton, chief sponsor of the Erie Canal project, in 1769

-- Sam Houston, first president of the Republic of Texas, in 1793

-- Pope Leo XIII in 1810

-- Journalist/politician/reformer Carl Schurz in 1829

-- Pope Pius XII in 1876

-- Publisher Max Schuster in 1897

-- Baseball player/World War II-era spy Moe Berg in 1902

-- Children's author "Dr. Seuss," Theodor Geisel, in 1904

-- Entertainer Desi Arnaz in 1917

-- Actor Jennifer Jones in 1919

-- Actor John Cullum in 1930 (age 90)

-- Former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev in 1931 (age 89)

-- Writer Tom Wolfe in 1931

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Denny Crum in 1937 (age 83)

-- Author John Irving in 1942 (age 78)

-- Musician Lou Reed in 1942

-- Musician Rory Gallagher in 1948

-- Singer Karen Carpenter in 1950

-- Comedian Laraine Newman in 1952 (age 68)

-- Rock singer Jon Bon Jovi in 1962 (age 58)

-- Actor Daniel Craig in 1968 (age 52)

-- Rapper Method Man, born Clifford Smith, in 1971 (age 49)

-- Musician Chris Martin in 1977 (age 43)

-- Actor Rebel Wilson in 1980 (age 40)

-- Actor Bryce Dallas Howard in 1981 (age 39)

-- NFL quarterback Ben Roethlisberger in 1982 (age 38)

-- Actor Nathalie Emmanuel in 1989 (age 31)

-- Country musician Luke Combs in 1990 (age 30)