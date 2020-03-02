March 2 (UPI) -- Former PlayStation 4 exclusive title Death Stranding will be released for PC on June 2, Publisher 505 Games announced on Monday.

Death Stranding will become available on PC through Steam and the Epic Games Store.

The PC edition will include high frame-rate support, a new photo mode and will be compatible with ultra-wide monitors, as announced in a new gameplay trailer.

The trailer ends with main character Sam Porter Bridges (Norman Reedus) wearing a Headcrab from the Half-Life series, teasing a crossover between the two games.

Valve, the company behind Steam, will be releasing VR title Half Life: Alyx on March 23.

Death Stranding is from renowned video game designer Hideo Kojima and his team at Kojima Productions. Kojima is set to receive BAFTA's highest honor, the Fellowship, at the 2020 BAFTA Games Awards on April 2.