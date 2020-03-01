March 1 (UPI) -- Beverly Hills, 90210 and Charmed alum Shannen Doherty said she is coming off of a "productive great week" amid her latest cancer battle.

"After a year of dealing with cancer coming back and other stresses, I'm back at it," Doherty posted on Instagram Saturday.

"Taking care of myself and embracing every day. It's not always easy. I have days I'm depressed or just plain lazy. But I push thru with the help of friends. @annemkortright has been relentless in getting me to hike and learning new ways to cook that feed my soul as well as my tummy but in a very healthy way. She along with @cheforen @maliburadkitchen have made cooking healthy fun and sustainable. If that wasn't enough.... Annemarie brought in @kirastokesfit to kick my butt yesterday! It's been a productive great week. I feel better. My skin is alive and so am I."

Doherty, 48, also shared photos of her enjoying a sunny day outdoors with two female friends, as well as plates of healthy-looking food.

The actress announced last month that her breast cancer has returned. Doherty has been battling it for more than a year and it is now stage 4.

She was first diagnosed in 2015, but underwent chemotherapy and was cancer-free by 2017.