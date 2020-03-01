Justin Bieber arrives at Arthur Ashe Kids Day at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing, N.Y., on August 29, 2009. File Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo

Usher (L) and Bieber arrive at the 22nd annual Kids' Choice Awards on March 28, 2009 in Los Angeles. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

License Photo Diddy (L) and Bieber perform in Miami at the "SOS Saving OurSelves-- Help for Haiti" telethon for the rebuilding of Haiti on February 5, 2010. File Photo by Michael Bush/UPI |

License Photo Bieber, set to perform , walks the red carpet at Nickelodeon's 23rd annual Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles on March 27, 2010. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI |

License Photo Bieber arrives at the White House Correspondents Dinner in Washington, D.C., on May 1, 2010. File Photo by Alexis C. Glenn/UPI |

License Photo Bieber performs on "Today" at Rockefeller Center in New York City on June 4, 2010. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI |

License Photo Bieber performs in Sunrise, Fla., on August 5, 2010. Bieber's album "My World 2.0" debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. File Photo by Michael Bush/UPI |

Bieber appears backstage with the award for Best New Artist at the MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles on September 12, 2010 in Los Angeles. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Bieber attends the premiere of Dreamworks animated film "Megamind" in Los Angeles on October 30, 2010. File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo

License Photo Usher (L) and Bieber pose backstage at the 2010 American Music Awards held in Los Angeles on November 21, 2010. Bieber won Best New Artist, Favorite Pop/Rock Male Artist, Favorite Album Pop/Rock and Artist of the Year. Bieber also performed at the show. File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI |

Bieber performs at the American Airlines Arena in Miami, Fla., on December 18, 2010. File Photo by Michael Bush/UPI | License Photo

Bieber arrives at the 68th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on January 16, 2011. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

License Photo Bieber arrives for the New York special screening of "Justin Bieber: Never Say Never" on February 2, 2011 in New York City. The movie opened nationwide on February 11, 2011 and earned $30 million in its initial weekend. File Photo by Monika Graff/UPI |

License Photo Bieber arrives at the 53rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on February 13, 2011. Bieber was nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album and Best New Artist. Bieber performed with Usher during the show. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI |

Bieber accepts his award for International Breakthrough Act at the Brit Awards in London on February 15, 2011. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Bieber attends the European premiere of "Justin Bieber: Never Say Never" in London on February 16, 2011. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

License Photo Bieber (R) and Selena Gomez attend the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in West Hollywood, Calif., on February 27, 2011. Gomez denied dating rumors after her and Bieber attended the party together. File Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI |

License Photo Bieber (L) attends the unveiling of his new waxwork at Madame Tussauds in London on March 15, 2011. Bieber cut his signature hairdo and sold his hair on eBay for $40,668. The money went to the animal rescue organization The Gentle Barn Foundation. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI |

License Photo Bieber appears backstage after garnering Top New Artist award, was named Digital Artist of the Year, and Fan Favorite during the 2011 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas on May 22, 2011. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI |

Bieber (R) accepts the Best Male Hip Hop Artist for Kanye West from co-presenter Nicki Minaj during the 2011 BET Awards in Los Angeles on June 26, 2011. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Danica Patrick (L) and Bieber present the award for Best Team at the ESPY Awards in Los Angeles on July 13, 2011. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Bieber arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles on August 28, 2011. Bieber won Best Male Video for "U Smile." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Bieber holds his trophies after winning Best Male Artist and Best Pop Act at the MTV Europe Music Awards in Belfast, North Ireland, on November 6, 2011. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Bieber performs at Westfield in London on November 7, 2011. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

License Photo Gomez (L) and Bieber arrive at the 39th American Music Awards in Los Angeles on November 20, 2011. Bieber was nominated for Favorite Male Artist- Pop/ Rock and performed during the show. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI |

License Photo Bieber (L) and Usher perform on "Today" at Rockefeller Center in New York City on November 23, 2011. Bieber sang songs from his first Christmas album , "Under the Mistletoe." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI |

Bieber plays with mRobo Ultra Bass portable speaker and dancing robot at the TOSY Robotics booth at 2012 International CES, a trade show of consumer electronics at the Convention Center in Las Vegas on January 11, 2012. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Bieber holds his baby brother, Jaxon, as he arrives on the red carpet at the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto on June 17, 2012. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

License Photo Bieber meets fans outside of the Ed Sullivan Theater before appearing on "Late Show with David Letterman" in New York City on June 20, 2012. Bieber's song "Believe" went to No.1 that week on the Billboard 200 charts. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI |

Bieber performs during a Japanese TV event in Tokyo on July 11, 2012. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

License Photo Bieber poses in front of the Victoria's Secret models after performing at the end of the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York City on November 7, 2012. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI |

License Photo Bieber (L) accepts the award for Favorite Pop/Rock Male Artist from Jenny McCarthy at the 40th anniversary American Music Awards in Los Angeles on November 18, 2012. Bieber also won Artist of the Year and Favorite Pop/Rock Album for "Believe." File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI |

Bieber performs onstage at the American Music Awards. File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo

Bieber performs at Madison Square Garden in New York City on November 28, 2012. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

License Photo Bieber performs at Hot 99.5's Jingle Ball 2012 at the Patriot Center in Fairfax, Va., on December 11, 2012. Bieber was chosen Canadian newsmaker of the year for 2012, the market research firm Ipsos Reid said. File Photo by Molly Riley/UPI |

License Photo Bieber performs in concert at Bercy in Paris on March 19, 2013. Bieber made history by racking up his fifth No. 1 album in the U.S. before his 19th birthday. More than 211,000 copies of "Believe Acoustic" had been sold since its Jan. 29 release. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI |

License Photo Bieber (R) and his mother Patti Mallette attend the premiere of "Justin Bieber's Believe" -- a backstage and on stage memoir concert film that documents his rise to super stardom -- at Regal Cinemas in Los Angeles on December 18, 2013. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI |

Bieber arrives at the 21st amfAR Cinema Against AIDS 2014 gala at the Hotel du Cap in Antibes, France, on May 22, 2014. The event, held each year during the annual Cannes Film Festival, raises funds for AIDS research. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Boxer Floyd Mayweather (R) is joined by Bieber following a news conference promoting his upcoming boxing match with Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines in Los Angeles on March 11, 2015. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

License Photo Justin Bieber arrives on the red carpet at the Costume Institute Benefit at The Metropolitan Museum of Art celebrating the opening of China: Through the Looking Glass in New York City on May 4, 2015. Bieber commented on his now ex-girlfriend Gomez's look at the ball saying she "looked gorgeous." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI |

License Photo Bieber arrives on the red carpet for the 32nd annual MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles on August 30, 2015. Bieber performed his single "What Do You Mean?" at the official after-party. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI |

License Photo Bieber performs on "Today" at Rockefeller Center in New York City on September 10, 2015. Bieber was presented with a silver plaque from Guinness during Thursday morning's "Today" show to honor him officially becoming the youngest male artist to debut a No. 1 single on Billboard's Hot 100 list with "What Do You Mean." File Photo by Andrea Hanks/UPI |

License Photo Bieber arrives in the photo room during the MTV Europe Music Awards in Milan, Italy, on October 25, 2015. Bieber won five awards including Best Male Artist, Best Collaboration for his hit song "Where Are You Now?" with Skrillex and Diplo, Biggest Fans, Best Look and the Worldwide Act award for North America. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI |

Bieber (L) performs a song with Halsey on "Today" at Rockefeller Center in New York City on November 18, 2015. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

License Photo Bieber arrives for the 43rd annual American Music Awards in Los Angeles on November 22, 2015. Bieber won Collaboration of the Year for "Where Are Ü Now" (with Jack Ü)" and performed during the show. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI |