Feb. 29 (UPI) -- Emmy and Tony award-winning actor Laurence Fishburne has signed on to narrate The Autobiography of Malcolm X for Audible.

This will be the first time the book is available via unabridged audio since its original publication in 1965. It will be released on May 19 -- what would have been Malcolm X's 95th birthday.

"It's a great honor to have the opportunity to tell Malcolm X's story," Fishburne said in a news release.

"This is a man who lived multiple lifetimes in the span of 40 years. An inspiration, The Autobiography of Malcolm X remains a definitive statement within an ever-evolving civil rights and human rights movement. It was a huge responsibility to take on this project and I feel privileged to take Audible listeners on this profound journey."

Fishburne, 58, is best known for his roles in Black-ish, The Matrix, Boyz N the Hood and Apocalypse Now.

This summer, he will serve as host of History channel's docu-series History's Greatest Mysteries.