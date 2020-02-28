Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Steven Tyler's daughter Chelsea Tyler is a new mom.

The 30-year-old singer and her husband, actor and musician Jon Foster, welcomed their first child, son Vincent Frank, on Feb. 21.

Tyler and Foster announced the news Thursday on Instagram. Tyler shared a photo of her baby boy sleeping.

"Welcome to the world Vincent Frank Foster 2-21-20," she captioned the post.

Foster posted a picture of himself cradling his newborn son to his chest.

Singer Lenny Kravitz, actress Rumer Willis and Keith Richards' daughter Theodora Richards were among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

"Oh my goodness on my goodness congratulations and welcome to the world Vincent," Willis wrote.

"What a beautiful name," Theodora Richards said. "congratulations."

Tyler had announced her pregnancy in September. She voiced her eagerness to give birth in a post Feb. 8 on her due date.

"Today is our due date (and a full super moon!) I must say I've truly loved every step of this amazing journey but boy am I ready to meet you now. Come on lil one. Let's do this!" Tyler wrote.

Tyler is the daughter of Steven Tyler and Teresa Barrick, while Foster is the brother of actor Ben Foster. Ben Foster and his wife, actress Laura Prepon, welcomed their second child together this week.

Tyler and Foster perform together as the electronic music duo Kaneholler.