Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Former Malcolm in the Middle star Frankie Muniz is a married man.

Us Weekly reported the 34-year-old actor married his longtime girlfriend, Paige Price, at a wedding in Phoenix, Ariz., over the past weekend.

Muniz told People he and Price married Feb. 21, the four-year anniversary of when they first met. The couple initially eloped in October.

"Every single moment of Feb. 21 was perfect. From the moment of waking up together and jumping on the bed hyping each other up, to helping our wedding planner with setting things up at the venue, all the way to walking down the aisle with my best friend hand in hand with our closest friends and family in attendance. Everything was just so us," Muniz said.

"I always thought it was such a cliché for people to claim their wedding day as the best day of their life, like maybe it was something they had to say," he added. "No, my wedding day was literally the best day of my life!"

Muniz shared photos with Price and his family Sunday on Instagram from an Arizona Coyotes hockey game.

"Thank you so much @arizonacoyota for hosting me and my family. It was the perfect way to cap off the best weekend of my life!" he captioned the post.

Muniz and Price got engaged in November 2018 after several years of dating.

"When you're a little girl, you dream of marrying the man of your dreams," Price wrote on Instagram at the time. "Francisco Muniz IV, you're more than a dream to me."

"You teach me every day, you compliment me when I'm at my worst, and you push me past the edge but you're there to pick me up when I start showing signs of falling. I love every piece of you, and I appreciate you more and more every day," she said. "I truly cannot wait to be your wife."

Muniz is known for playing the title character on Malcolm in the Middle. He has since competed on Dancing with the Stars and hosted Dancing with the Stars Juniors.