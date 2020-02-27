Feb. 27 (UPI) -- YouTube star Ricky Dillon says he is gay.

The 27-year-old Internet personality said in a video Wednesday that he's accepted he's "1,000 percent gay" after previously announcing he's asexual.

"I am gay, and I'm finally okay with it. It's been a long journey to get here," Dillon said.

Dillon had said in a video in 2016 that he is asexual. He said Wednesday that he "started to slowly realize" he's gay in 2017, and began to feel "inauthentic and disingenuous" in his videos.

"It's something that I've hidden and have felt the need to hide for so long," Dillon said.

Dillon said he was raised in a religious household and is "terrified" his family won't accept him for being gay.

"I love my family so much, but I don't agree with what they believe in this scenario," he said. "I wanted to come out years ago. I'm not scared of telling you guys."

Regarding his sexuality, Dillon said he's "never been so sure of anything" in his life.

"I've been with several guys now and it's the most natural and comfortable thing ever. It just clicks. It all makes sense and it feels right and I finally feel like I'm myself," he said.

Dillon expressed his relief at coming out in a tweet Wednesday.

"i've been sobbing uncontrollably for the past hour. i'm overwhelmed with relief and emotion. i've never felt like this before ever. i can't believe it," he wrote.

Dillon also thanked fans for their support.

"just wanted to come on here and thank you all for the wonderful love and support you've shown me today. i'm truly so overwhelmed, in the best way. i've never felt so relieved and at peace before in my entire life. just been processing and letting myself breathe all day. love you," he tweeted.

Dillon has over 3.2 million subscribers on YouTube and 5.9 million followers on Twitter and Instagram.