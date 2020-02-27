Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Living legend The Undertaker made a surprise appearance at WWE Super ShowDown on Thursday to confront AJ Styles.

Styles met The Deadman after making to to the final round of the Tuwaiq Trophy Gauntlet match.

The Phenomenal One easily advanced to the final round after defeating a battered and bruised R-Truth who had survived against Bobby Lashley, United States Champion Andrade and Erick Rowan.

Styles awaited his opponent Rey Mysterio who was unable to make it to the ring after Styles' O.C. teammates Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson beat him up backstage.

Styles declared himself the winner of the Gauntlet Match until The Undertaker was seen defeating Gallows and Anderson.

The Phenom then made his way to the ring and quickly defeated Styles with a Chokeslam to win the Gauntlet match and the Tuwaiq trophy.

Super ShowDown is taking place live at the Mohammed Abdu Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The event will also feature The Fiend Bray Wyatt defending his Universal Championship against Hall of Famer Goldberg and WWE Champion Brock Lesnar defending his title against Ricochet.