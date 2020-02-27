Feb. 27 (UPI) -- The Fiend Bray Wyatt defended his Universal Championship against Hall of Famer Goldberg at WWE Super ShowDown on Thursday.

The two powerhouses started things off with an epic stare down. Goldberg unleashed a Spear but it was only good enough to earn a one count against The Fiend.

Goldberg continued to unleash Spear after Spear but it still wasn't enough. The Fiend responded with the Mandible Claw, which Goldberg was eventually able to escape from.

Goldberg then hit The Fiend with a Jackhammer to win the match and become the new Universal Champion. Goldberg has ended The Fiend's reign of terror on the WWE.

G O L D B E R G = C H A M P I O N.#WWESSD #UniversalTitle @Goldberg pic.twitter.com/xizKi2aLmA— WWE (@WWE) February 27, 2020

The Fiend, after Goldberg celebrated with the Universal Championship, stood right back up and stared down the new champion before the lights went out and he escaped.

Smackdown Women's Champion Bayley defended her title against Naomi. This was the first time ever a Women's Championship was defended in Saudi Arabia.

Naomi brought the fight to Bayley using her acrobatic and innovative offense. Naomi was even able to survive Bayley's finishing maneuver, the Bayley to Belly.

Naomi attempted a Moonsault but the champion was able to dodge the attack. Bayley then wrapped Naomi's leg inside her T-shirt and slammed her head into the mat to retain the Smackdown Women's Championship.

Roman Reigns battled his rival King Corbin inside a steel cage. The match could only be won by pinfall or by escaping the cage.

Reigns, before entering the ring, used his own personal chain and lock to keep the entrance door closed, making it harder to escape.

Corbin would eventually find the key inside Reigns' pocket and attempted to escape but The Big Dog smashed the cage door against The King's head.

Reigns, after battling Corbin at the top of the cage, wrapped the chain around his fist and nailed Corbin with a Superman Punch to win the bout.

Brock Lesnar defended his WWE Championship against Ricochet. Lesnar's advocate Paul Heyman introduced his client and once again guaranteed that The Beast would win.

Ricochet attempted to charge at Lesnar right when the bell rang but the champ quickly beat him down.

Lesnar then sent Ricochet to Suplex City before delivering an F-5 to retain the WWE Championship in mere minutes. Lesnar will move on to defend the WWE Championship against Men's Royal Rumble winner Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36 on April 5.

Living legend The Undertaker made a surprise appearance to confront AJ Styles. Styles met The Deadman after making it to the final round of the Tuwaiq Trophy Gauntlet match.

JUST LIKE THAT... The #Undertaker is the WINNER of the prestigious Tuwaiq Trophy at #WWESSD! pic.twitter.com/UJzlXKKRCe— WWE (@WWE) February 27, 2020

The Phenomenal One easily advanced to the final round after defeating a battered and bruised R-Truth who had survived against Bobby Lashley, United States Champion Andrade and Erick Rowan.

Styles awaited his opponent Rey Mysterio who was unable to make it to the ring after Styles' O.C. teammates Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson beat him up backstage.

Styles declared himself the winner of the Gauntlet Match until The Undertaker was seen defeating Gallows and Anderson.

The Phenom then made his way to the ring and quickly defeated Styles with a Chokeslam to win the Gauntlet match and the Tuwaiq trophy.

The New Day defended their Smackdown Tag Team Championships against The Miz and John Morrison in a highly competitive and high-flying match.

Morrison, after a number of close calls, secretly attacked New Day member Kofi Kingston with a steel chair. This allowed The Miz to pin Kingston for the victory, making The Miz and Morrison the new Smackdown Tag Team Champions.

Other moments from Super ShowDown included The O.C. defeating The Viking Raiders; Raw Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins and his disciple Murphy successfully defending their titles against The Street Profits; Angel Garza defeating Humberto Carrillo; and Mansoor of Saudi Arabia defeating Dolph Ziggler.

Super ShowDown took place live at the Mohammed Abdu Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.