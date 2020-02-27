Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Brock Lesnar defended his WWE Championship against Ricochet at Super ShowDown on Thursday.

Lesnar's advocate Paul Heyman introduced his client and once again guaranteed that The Beast would win.

Ricochet attempted to charge at Lesnar right when the bell rang but the champ quickly beat him down.

Lesnar then sent Ricochet to Suplex City before delivering an F-5 to retain the WWE Championship in mere minutes.

Living legend The Undertaker made a surprise appearance to confront AJ Styles. Styles met The Deadman after making it to the final round of the Tuwaiq Trophy Gauntlet match.

JUST LIKE THAT... The #Undertaker is the WINNER of the prestigious Tuwaiq Trophy at #WWESSD! pic.twitter.com/UJzlXKKRCe— WWE (@WWE) February 27, 2020

The Phenomenal One easily advanced to the final round after defeating a battered and bruised R-Truth who had survived against Bobby Lashley, United States Champion Andrade and Erick Rowan.

Styles awaited his opponent Rey Mysterio who was unable to make it to the ring after Styles' O.C. teammates Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson beat him up backstage.

Styles declared himself the winner of the Gauntlet Match until The Undertaker was seen defeating Gallows and Anderson.

The Phenom then made his way to the ring and quickly defeated Styles with a Chokeslam to win the Gauntlet match and the Tuwaiq trophy.

The New Day defended their Smackdown Tag Team Championships against The Miz and John Morrison in a highly-competitive and high-flying match.

Morrison, after a number of close calls, secretly attacked New Day member Kofi Kingston with a steel chair. This allowed The Miz to pin Kingston for the victory, making The Miz and Morrison the new Smackdown Tag Team Champions.

Other moments from Super ShowDown included The O.C. defeating The Viking Raiders; Raw Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins and his disciple Murphy successfully defending their titles against The Street Profits; Angel Garza defeating Humberto Carrillo; and Mansoor of Saudi Arabia defeating Dolph Ziggler.

Super ShowDown is taking place live at the Mohammed Abdu Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The event will also feature The Fiend Bray Wyatt defending his Universal Championship against Hall of Famer Goldberg and Roman Reigns facing his rival King Corbin inside a steel cage.