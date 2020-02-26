Feb. 26 (UPI) -- SZA and Justin Timberlake have released a song from the new animated film Trolls World Tour.

The recording artists shared a single and music video Wednesday for "The Other Side," the first song to debut from the Trolls sequel.

The "Other Side" video shows a fisheye-lens view of SZA and Timberlake performing against a silver backdrop. SZA, Timberlake, Max Martin, Ludwig Göransson and Sarah Aarons wrote the song for the new movie.

"Back on your feet again / Lift your head / Hold it high," SZA and Timberlake sing.

SZA said in a statement that she was "so thrilled" to collaborate with Timberlake.

"The creative process of working with him and the team was filled with such excitement. It's an energy you can feel in both the song and music video," she said. "I can't wait for people to check it out."

Timberlake voices Branch in Trolls (2016) and Trolls World Tour. The movies co-star Anna Kendrick the voice of Poppy, James Corden as Biggie and Gwen Stefani as DJ Suki, with Ozzy Osbourne, Kenan Thompson and K-pop group Red Velvet to voice new characters in the sequel.

The Trolls World Tour soundtrack will be released March 13. The original Trolls featured Timberlake's song "Can't Stop the Feeling," which won a Grammy Award for Best Song Written for Visual Media.

Trolls World Tour opens in theaters April 17.