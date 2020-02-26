Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Mark Wahlberg says his daughter refused to dance with him during an event at her school.

The 48-year-old actor said on Wednesday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show that Grace, his 10-year-old daughter with wife Rhea Durham, was too embarrassed to dance with him at a father-daughter dance.

"I didn't get one dance," Wahlberg told host Ellen DeGeneres. "I told her, I said we were going to do the whole big circle and I was going to go off. She said, 'Dad, if you embarrass me I will never talk to you again.'"

"What she did do is, she hung out with me. She sat there on the edge of the stage by the DJ," he said, later adding that they "did still have a great time together."

Wahlberg enjoyed the time with his daughter but took issue with some of the DJ's choices in music.

"I'm sitting there with one other dad. I'm like, 'This is not an edited version of this song. There are explicit lyrics being played at a school dance for girls. No good!'" he said.

Wahlberg had shared a photo with Grace on Instagram this month following the dance.

"Daddy daughter dance last night," he wrote.

Wahlberg and Durham have three other children, son Brendan, 11, son Michael, 13, and daughter Ella, 16. During a game of Burning Questions on Ellen, Wahlberg said he wishes his children would learn to understand the word "no."

Wahlberg stars in the new movie Spenser Confidential, which premieres March 6 on Netflix. The film co-stars Winston Duke and features rapper Post Malone's acting debut.