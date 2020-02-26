Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Duffy said on Instagram she was raped, drugged and held captive, which led to her taking a break from the spotlight.

Duffy, 35, is best known for her 2008 hit song "Mercy" which appeared on her first album Rockferry. She released a second album in 2010 titled Endlessly before she disappeared from the limelight.

"Many of you wonder what happened to me, where did I disappear to and why," Duffy said on Tuesday alongside a black and white photo of herself. The British singer said that she decided to share her story after speaking with a journalist.

"The truth is, and please trust me I am ok and safe now, I was raped and drugged and held captive over some days. Of course I survived. The recovery took time. There's no light way to say it," she continued.

"You wonder why I did not choose to use my voice to express my pain? I did not want to show the world the sadness in my eyes. I asked myself, how can I sing from the heart if it is broken? And slowly it unbroke," Duffy said before announcing that she will be releasing a spoken interview in the near future.

"Please respect this is a gentle move for me to make, for myself, and I do not want any intrusion to my family. Please support me to make this a positive experience."