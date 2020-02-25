Feb. 25 (UPI) -- Disney and Lucasfilm is set to expand the Star Wars universe with a new line of comic books and novels titled The High Republic.

The High Republic publishing line will explore the Star Wars galaxy 200 years before the events of The Phantom Menace which kicks off the Skywalker Saga.

This era will feature the Jedi Order and the Galactic Republic at the height of their powers with the galaxy at peace until a new threat arrives.

The High Republic will be launched in August. Five projects have been announced including young adult novel Into the Dark by Claudia Gray, middle grade novel A Test of Courage by Justina Ireland, an IDW comic book series Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures by Daniel Jose Older, Marvel comic book series Star Wars: The High Republic by Cavan Scott and adult novel Light of the Jedi by Charles Soule.

Disney and Lucasfilm put together a diverse writers room in order to plot out The High Republic. The line will not overlap with any future Star Wars films or television shows to give creators more freedom to tell original stories.

"We are so excited to be opening up such a rich, fertile era for our authors to explore," Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy said in a statement. "We'll get to see the Jedi in their prime."