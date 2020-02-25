Feb. 25 (UPI) -- Kristen Bell says her husband, actor Dax Shepard, once flirted with her mom by mistake.

The 39-year-old actress shared on Tuesday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show how Shepard, 45, accidentally sent her mom eggplant emojis over text message.

Bell said her mom was on her way to visit and texting Shepard, who accidentally pressed the eggplant emoji in their conversation.

"She was coming in town and sends him a text like, 'Be there by 11.' And then sends something else that says, 'Can't wait to see you tonight,'" Bell recalled.

"He meant to respond smiley face, smiley face, smiley face. Instead he responds eggplant, eggplant, eggplant," she said. "When he did it, he went, 'Oh no! I made a huge mistake!'"

"By the way, the minute you involve an eggplant emoji, the whole story changes," Bell added before re-reading the conversation in a steamy voice.

Bell and Shepard married in October 2013 and have two daughters, 6-year-old Lincoln and 5-year-old Delta. On Ellen, Bell also shared how Delta recently put Vaseline in her own hair as Bell left her alone in the bathtub.

"How you get it out is this: It was three rounds of Hello Bello shampoo, one round of clarifying shampoo, two rounds of dish soap... and then we still had to wait four days because none of that worked," she said.

Shepard's former Parenthood co-star Lauren Graham discussed on Ellen this month how she lives next to Shepard, Bell and their family. She said she once mistook Shepard for Brad Pitt while driving in their neighborhood.