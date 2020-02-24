Actor Chris Messina attends the premiere of "Live By Night" at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles on January 9, 2017. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Steve Buscemi, Lola Kirke and Chris Messina have joined the off-Broadway production of Three Sisters.

Three Sisters will be directed by Sam Gold (Fun Home) based on an adaptation by Clare Barron (Dance Nation). Oscar Isaac stars as Vershinin with Greta Gerwig as Masha.

The stage play will start performances on May 13 with the opening set for June 1 at the New York Theatre Workshop. A limited run is scheduled through July 12.

Buscemi is set to portray Chebutykin with Kirke as Irina and Messina as Solyony.

Quincy Tyler Bernstine as Olga, Emily Davis as Natasha, Michael Benjamin Hernandez as Fedotik, John Christopher Jones as Ferapont, Anthony Michael Lopez as Rodhe, Matthew Maher as Tuzenbach, Aaron Clifton Moten as Andrei, Ben Sinclair as Kulygin and Virginia Wing as Anfisa also star.

Buscemi last appeared onstage opposite Al Pacino in 2002 for The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui.