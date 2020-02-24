Floyd Mayweather Jr. adresses the media after his super-welterweight fight with Conor McGregor at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on August 26, 2017. The boxer turns 43 on February 24. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Daniel Kaluuya arrives for the world premiere of "Widows" at Roy Thomson Hall during the Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto on September 8, 2018. The actor turns 31 on February 24. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Kristin Davis speaks to a client at the 2016 BTIG Commissions for Charity Day in New York City on May 10, 2016. The actor turns 55 on February 24. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces.

They include:

-- Pope Clement VIII in 1536

-- Wilhelm Grimm, historian and, with his brother Jacob, compiler of Grimm's Fairy Tales, in 1786

-- Painter Winslow Homer in 1836

-- Irish author George Moore in 1852

-- Adm. Chester Nimitz, World War II commander of U.S. forces in the Pacific, in 1885

-- Actor Marjorie Main in 1890

-- Actor Abe Vigoda in 1921

-- Composer Michel Legrand in 1932

-- Co-founder of Nike, Phil Knight in 1938 (age 82)

-- Former U.S. Sen. Joe Lieberman, I-Conn., in 1942 (age 78)

-- Actor Barry Bostwick in 1945 (age 75)

-- Actor Edward James Olmos in 1947 (age 73)

-- Musician George Thorogood in 1950 (age 70)

-- Actor Helen Shaver in 1951 (age 69)

-- Steve Jobs, founder of the Apple computer company, in 1955

-- Race car driver Alain Prost in 1955 (age 65)

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Eddie Murray in 1956 (age 64)

-- TV personality Paula Zahn in 1956 (age 64)

-- Actor Kristin Davis in 1965 (age 55)

-- Actor Billy Zane in 1966 (age 54)

-- The Kienast quintuplets of Liberty Corner, N.J., in 1970 (age 50)

-- Author Gillian Flynn in 1971 (age 49)

-- Boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 1977 (age 43)

-- Tennis player Lleyton Hewitt in 1981 (age 39)

-- Actor Dre Davis in 1986 (age 34)

-- Actor Daniel Kaluuya in 1989 (age 31)

-- Actor/rapper O'Shea Jackson Jr., also known as OMG, in 1991 (age 29)