View this post on Instagram

Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Brittany Snow celebrated her bachelorette party with her Pitch Perfect costars Anna Kendrick, Anna Camp and Chrissie Fit.

"A weekend I'll never forget #snowonebutyou #thefinalshowdown Thank you to the best crew," Snow said on Instagram Sunday alongside a group photo featuring her Pitch Perfect costars and friends.

Camp posted a selfie of herself and Snow from the weekend.

"She's getting married!!! And we love seeing the world through gold colored glasses," the actress captioned the image.

Snow, 33, became engaged to her boyfriend Tyler Stanaland, a realtor and former professional surfer, in February 2019.

Snow appeared as Chloe in the Pitch Perfect series with Kendrick as Beca, Camp as Aubrey and Fit as Flo.