Quentin Tarantino and his wife Daniella Pick welcomed their first child, a boy, on Saturday. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Israeli singer and model Daniella Pick, the wife of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Pulp Fiction writer-director Quentin Tarantino, has given birth to their first child.

The filmmaker's representative confirmed the baby boy's birth Saturday to E! News and TMZ.

"Daniella and Quentin Tarantino are happy to announce the birth of their first child," a rep said in a statement.

The child's name has not been announced yet.

Tarantino, 56, and Pick, 36, married in November 2018.

They met in 2009 while the director was making his film Inglorious Basterds in Israel and got engaged in June 2017 after dating for close to a year.