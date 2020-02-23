Trending Stories

Famous birthdays for Feb. 22: Julius 'Dr. J' Erving, Julie Walters
Odenkirk hopes 'Better Call Saul' main character redeems himself
Quentin Tarantino's wife Daniella Pick gives birth to son
Famous birthdays for Feb. 23: Niecy Nash, Dakota Fanning
BBC orders more 'Take Off with Bradley and Holly'
Photo Gallery

 
Zoe Kravitz attends 'High Fidelity' premiere in NYC
