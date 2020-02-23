Tracee Ellis Ross arrives for the Vanity Fair Oscar party in Beverly Hills on February 9. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Jamie Foxx arrives for the world premiere of "Just Mercy" at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 6. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Lizzo was named Entertainer of the Year at Saturday's NAACP Image Awards in Los Angeles. Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Lizzo and Just Mercy were the big winners at the NAACP Image Awards ceremony in Los Angeles Saturday.

Singer-songwriter Lizzo was named Entertainer of the Year, while Just Mercy won the honors for Best Film, Best Actor in a Film for Michael B. Jordan and Best Supporting Actor in a Film for Jamie Foxx.

Lupita Nyong'o earned the accolade for Best Actress in a Film for Us and Marsai Martin took home the Best Supporting Actress in a Film trophy for Little.

Greenleaf was voted Best TV Drama, Omari Hardwick picked up the Best Actor in a TV Drama prize for Power and Angela Bassett won the Best Actress in a TV Drama award for 9-1-1.

Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross won Best Actor and Actress in a TV Comedy for Black-ish. The show also won the Best TV Comedy title.

Beyonce was named Best Female Music Artist, and won the statuettes for Best TV Special and Best Album for Homecoming.

Bruno Mars won the Best Male Music Artist honor.

Rihanna also accepted the previously announced President's Award and Congressman John Lewis received the Chairman's Award.