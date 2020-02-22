Drew Barrymore arrives on the red carpet at Glamour's 2017 Women of The Year Awards at Kings Theatre on November 13 in New York City. The actor turns 45 on February 22. File Photo by Dennis Van Tine/UPI | License Photo

Kyle MacLachlan attends the premiere of "The House with a Clock in Its Walls" at the TCL Chinese Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on September 16, 2018. He turns 61 on February 22. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Julius Erving, aka Dr. J, and his wife, Dorys Madden, attend the 27th annual ESPY Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on July 10. Dr. J turns 70 on February 22. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces.

They include:

-- George Washington, first president of the United States, in 1732

-- German philosopher Arthur Schopenhauer in 1788

-- Englishman Robert Baden-Powell, founder of the Boy Scout movement, in 1857

-- German physicist Heinrich Hertz, discoverer of radio waves, in 1857

-- Poet Edna St. Vincent Millay in 1892

-- Actor/TV producer Sheldon Leonard in 1907

-- Actor Robert Young in 1907

-- Television announcer Don Pardo in 1918

-- Actor Paul Dooley in 1928 (age 92)

-- U.S. Sen. Ted Kennedy, D-Mass., in 1932

-- Filmmaker Jonathan Demme in 1944

-- Author Richard North Patterson in 1947 (age 73)

-- Three-time Formula 1 driving champion Niki Lauda in 1949

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Julius "Dr. J" Erving in 1950 (age 70)

-- Actor Julie Walters in 1950 (age 70)

-- Crocodile Hunter Steve Irwin in 1962

-- Golfer Vijay Singh in 1963 (age 57)

-- Actor Kyle MacLachlan in 1959 (age 61)

-- Actor Rachel Dratch in 1966 (age 54)

-- Actor Jeri Ryan in 1968 (age 52)

-- Singer/songwriter James Blunt in 1974 (age 46)

-- Actor Drew Barrymore in 1975 (age 45)

-- Actor Zach Roerig in 1985 (age 35)