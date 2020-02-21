Madelaine Petsch (R) and Travis Mills broke up after three years of dating. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Madelaine Petsch and her boyfriend, singer Travis Mills, have called it quits after three years of dating.

Mills, 30, confirmed his split from Petsch, 25, in an Instagram post Thursday. He said his relationship was Petsch was his most public relationship but "the most non-superficial & grounding experience" of his life.

"While it pains me our journey has come to a close, I mean it when I say I'm so incredibly grateful to have shared the last 3 years with someone as compassionate, smart & wonderful as Madelaine," Mills wrote. "The personal growth made possible by our time together I wouldn't trade for anything."

Mills said he and Petsch face challenges in their personal and professional lives, contrary to how their lives may be portrayed in the media.

"Red carpets, parties, photoshoots, TV etc create this alternate reality where we are one-dimensional people, free of real world challenges, kicking our feet up, waiting for the next big job. I wish our lives really looked like a google image search of our names," the singer said.

"In reality we're ambitious & hard-working individuals, dealing with rejection, in different states/countries, wondering what the best move is, trying to see friends/family, take care of our dogs, answering an ocean of e-mails, balancing REAL LIFE & doing it all while being separated by it," he shared.

Mills said the highs and lows of his life with Petsch taught him much about life and himself. He voiced his lasting support for the Riverdale star.

"While I'm holding back tears I'm excited to see what you do next. I'll always have your back," he vowed.

News of Petsch and Mills' split broke Wednesday. Fans had speculated after Petsch attended the Vanity Fair Oscar party without Mills, and when neither Petsch nor Mills posted about the other on Valentine's Day.

Petsch plays Cheryl Blossom on Riverdale, which is in the midst of a fourth season on The CW. Mills released his fourth EP, While You Wait, in 2016.