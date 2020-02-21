Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Love Actually star Liam Neeson thinks the 2003 movie is a "beautiful" film.

The 67-year-old actor discussed the beloved Christmas movie and the possibility of a sequel during Thursday's episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Neeson, the Love Actually cast and writer-director Richard Curtis previously reunited for a short film for Red Nose Day that gave an update on the characters.

When asked about a possible sequel on WWHL, Neeson deferred the question to Curtis.

"I think that's one you'd have to ask Richard Curtis, the writer and director," he said.

Neeson said he doesn't watch Love Actually if he happens to see it on TV, but had nothing but praise for the film.

"Not because I don't like it. I think it's a beautiful film," the actor said. "I really do, not least because the opening of that film."

"You see all these people coming out ... And you hear Hugh Grant saying the messages from the Twin Towers -- were assassinated, bombed -- all the messages were about love. You're immediately gripped. I defy anybody not to listen to that and think, 'I want to watch more of this.'"

Laura Linney, who played Sarah in Love Actually, shut down sequel rumors during a previous appearance on WWHL.

"I doubt it. I'd be surprised. But you never know," the actress said.

On WWHL, Neeson and fellow guest Lesley Manville also played a game of Britannic-Huh? where host Andy Cohen tried to identify real British slang words.

Neeson will next star in the crime thriller Honest Thief.