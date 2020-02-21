Google is paying homage to comedian and entertainer Chespirito with a new Doodle. Image courtesy of Google

Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Google is celebrating Mexican comedian, entertainer, writer, composer and director Chespirito with a new Doodle on what would have been his 91st birthday.

Chespirito, real name Robert Gomez Bolanos, was born in Mexico City in 1929. He became a television writer after studying engineering, finding early success by working on some of Mexico's most popular television and radio shows.

The entertainer earned the nickname Chespirito which means Little Shakespeare, a name he used throughout the rest of his career.

Chespirito, in 1970, started an hour-long sketch comedy series where he brought to life two of most famous characters. Satirical superhero El Chapulin Colorado or The Crimson Grasshopper and 8-year-old orphan El Chavo del Ocho or The Boy From No. Eight.

Both characters would go on to receive their own television programs.

Chespirito's work, which also included films and stage plays, have been translated into over 50 languages. Chespirito died on Nov. 28, 2014 in Cancun, Mexico.

Google's homepage features artwork depicting a smiling Chespirito by artist Helene Leroux.