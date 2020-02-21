Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Ben Affleck is single but says he would love to have a "meaningful" relationship.

The 47-year-old actor and director discussed his love life during an interview with Diane Sawyer for ABC News released Friday.

Affleck denied he is on the dating app Raya or any other dating websites.

"I am not on any websites," the star said. "I'm not on Tinder, Grindr ... Bumble ... I am not on any of them."

"I don't have any judgment on people who are, great," he added. "I know people are on them, they have a fun time, that's not me."

Affleck said he's looking for a deep and committed relationship.

"I would love to have a relationship that was deeply meaningful, and one to which I could be deeply committed," he said.

Affleck split from his girlfriend Lindsay Shookus for a second time in April 2019. Sources told People living in different cities was a factor in the couple's breakup.

"She has a kid and an ex-husband and a job in New York and Ben has his family and a job in L.A. and while they love and respect each other they just realized it wasn't going to work," an insider said. "They really gave it another solid try."

Affleck has three children, Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, 7, with his ex-wife, actress Jennifer Garner. He said in a previous clip of his ABC News interview that his kids are a major factor in his sobriety after struggling with alcoholism for years.

"I really don't want my children to pay for my sins," Affleck said, referencing his highly publicized October relapse. "Or to be afraid for me, which is one of the hard parts of being the child of an alcoholic."

Affleck will next star in the film The Way Back, which opens in theaters March 6. He plays a former basketball star struggling with alcoholism, who becomes a coach at his alma mater.