Feb. 21 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band BTS is celebrating the release of its new album.

The K-pop group gave a live interview Friday on Today, the same day as the release of its album Map of the Soul: 7 and its music video for "On."

BTS member RM explained how Map of the Soul: 7 is named after the group's seven members and the seven years since the band's debut.

"This album's like a big statement and declaration that we admit our destiny, we admit our shadows and lights at the same time. We just recognize our destiny and all the past."

Map of the Soul: 7 sold more than 4 million copies in pre-orders prior to its release. The group thanked its fans, known as ARMY, some of whom camped out for days to see BTS on Today.

"We can never get used to your guys' love," RM said.

"It's all because of ARMYs," he later added. "Everyday, ARMYs given us the positive energies and batteries."

On Friday, BTS also released a video for the new single "On." The video, titled the "Kinetic Manifesto Film: Come Prima," shows BTS performing with a group of dancers in front of a bridge.

BTS consists of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook. The boy band was formed in 2010 and released its debut single album, 2 Cool 4 Skool, in 2013.